News in Pics | November 14, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 02:22 IST
Elena Rose performs at the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.

Credit: Reuters

People look on as smoke billows from sugarcane on fire after several tractors and trolleys carrying sugarcane to a factory were allegedly set ablaze by miscreants, in Bagalkote district, Karnataka

Credit: PTI

A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for a crewed mission to China's Tiangong space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China.

Credit: Reuters

Published 14 November 2025, 02:22 IST
