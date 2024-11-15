Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | November 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Elon Musk attends the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 14, 2024.

Elon Musk attends the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 14, 2024.

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Leon Garcia and Reik perform during a tribute to Juan Gabriel at the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 14, 2024.

Leon Garcia and Reik perform during a tribute to Juan Gabriel at the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 14, 2024.

Reuters

Grand decoration at Ganga ghats of Varanasi on the eve of Dev Diwali, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024.

Grand decoration at Ganga ghats of Varanasi on the eve of Dev Diwali, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024.

PTI

A rocket being launched during the flight-tests of guided Pinaka weapon system conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

A rocket being launched during the flight-tests of guided Pinaka weapon system conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting at Panvel for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Raigad district, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting at Panvel for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Raigad district, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:33 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us