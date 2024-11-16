Home
News in Pics | November 16, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 02:41 IST

The illuminated Madre de Deus Church during its annual festival, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

PTI

Crowd of devotees during the annual Kalpathy Chariot Festival as the decorated chariots of the four prominent temples gather in front of the Sree Visalakshi Sameta Viswanathaswamy Temple, in Palakkad, Kerala, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

PTI

A man stands next to his bicycle on a flooded road after the Arizona River overflowed its banks due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Sara, in Tela, Honduras November 15, 2024.

Reuters

Devotees perform rituals during Dev Deepawali festival celebration, at Walkeshwar in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

PTI

A boy prays before placing a Krathong, a floating basket made with leaves and flowers, into a park's lagoon during the Loy Krathong festival, held as a symbolic apology and to express gratitude to the goddess of the river for the water, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 15, 2024.

Reuters

