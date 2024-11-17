Home
News in Pics | November 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 02:54 IST

People visit the Marine Drive as haze engulfs the city skyline in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

PTI

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi prepares 'poha' at a stall during an election campaign ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

PTI

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is prepared for launch as the moon rises over the company's Boca Chica launchpad, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., November 16, 2024.

Reuters

An entrant to the Kommetjie festival's Fancy Dress Surf Competition, going by the title King Neptune, competes in Cape Town, South Africa on November 16, 2024.

Reuters

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates winning his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev

Reuters

A deceased Humpback whale is towed by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Cape Town, South Africa on November 16, 2024.

Reuters

A MEA aircraft flies over Beirut's southern suburbs as it approaches Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport

Reuters

Published 17 November 2024, 02:54 IST
