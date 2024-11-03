Home
News in Pics | November 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 03:38 IST

Tourists take a boat ride in the Kaveri river at the Hogenakkal waterfall during Diwali holidays, in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu.

Credit: PTI Photo

People from the Christian community light candles at a cemetery as they observe ‘All Souls' Day’, in Nadia district, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Vehicles move amid smog after the Diwali festival, at Chandigarh highway in Patiala, Punjab.

Credit: PTI Photo

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures onstage during a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fireworks light the sky as part of the Diwali celebration, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees wait to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Annakoot festival, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 03 November 2024, 03:38 IST
