News in Pics | November 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Tourists take a boat ride in the Kaveri river at the Hogenakkal waterfall during Diwali holidays, in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu.
People from the Christian community light candles at a cemetery as they observe ‘All Souls' Day’, in Nadia district, West Bengal.
Vehicles move amid smog after the Diwali festival, at Chandigarh highway in Patiala, Punjab.
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures onstage during a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, US.
Fireworks light the sky as part of the Diwali celebration, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
Devotees wait to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Annakoot festival, in Varanasi.
Published 03 November 2024, 03:38 IST