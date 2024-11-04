Home
News in Pics | November 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 02:44 IST

A girl has her face painted during a rally held by Frente Amplio presidential candidate Yamandu Orsi and his running mate Carolina Cosse in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Competitors wave to supporters, as they run on the Pulaski Bridge in the Queens borough, during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon, in New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of Kinnar Akhara during 'Nagar Pravesh' procession, ahead of Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

A farmer works in field amid smog, in Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI Photo

A competitor embraces a child on the Pulaski Bridge in the Queens borough of New York City, New York US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront in downtown Omaha is seen the weekend before Election Day in Omaha, Nebraska, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 04 November 2024, 02:44 IST
