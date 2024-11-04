News in Pics | November 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A girl has her face painted during a rally held by Frente Amplio presidential candidate Yamandu Orsi and his running mate Carolina Cosse in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Competitors wave to supporters, as they run on the Pulaski Bridge in the Queens borough, during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon, in New York City, US.
Members of Kinnar Akhara during 'Nagar Pravesh' procession, ahead of Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.
A farmer works in field amid smog, in Jalandhar.
A competitor embraces a child on the Pulaski Bridge in the Queens borough of New York City, New York US.
The Gene Leahy Mall at the Riverfront in downtown Omaha is seen the weekend before Election Day in Omaha, Nebraska, US.
