Homeindia

News in Pics | October 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 02:03 IST

Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Around 1,000 students sing patriotic songs at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of China's National Day in Hong Kong, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of National Guard use extinguishers as members of the opposition burn their chairs outside the parliament building, to protest against the government and the imprisonment of their colleague Ervin Salianji, in Tirana, Albania.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Attendees stand in front of a giant flower basket installation before a ceremony to commemorate Martyrs' Day, on the eve of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Navy personnel during the 9th anniversary celebration of Tough Tusker INS Kochi, the second indigenous P15A class destroyer.

Credit: PTI Photo

A horse during a procession of 'Maskarya Ganesh Utsav 2024' organised by Maharaja of Nagpur Trust, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 01 October 2024, 02:03 IST
