News in Pics | October 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav hands over the championship trophy to teammates during the presentation ceremony after winning the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh.
An effigy of demon king ‘Ravana’ burns during celebration of the ‘Dussehra’ (Vijayadashami) festival, in Jammu.
Buddhist devotees gather at the campus of Deekshabhoomi during the celebration of the ‘Dhammachakra Pravartan Din’, in Nagpur.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi hold bows and arrows during the ‘Dussehra’ (Vijayadashami) festival celebration organised by Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, at the Red Fort ground, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers before artists dressed as Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Hanumana during Dussehra celebration, at Red Fort in New Delhi.
Devotees immerse an idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the last day of Durga Puja festival, in Nadia.
An airplane descends to London Heathrow Airport above telephone lines in London, Britain.
Representatives of the Indigenous Peoples Movement attend an event to mark Indigenous Resistance Day, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Published 13 October 2024, 01:05 IST