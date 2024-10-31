Home
News in Pics | October 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 04:02 IST

Roses being sold ahead of the Diwali festival, at a flower market in Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

An art installation of a skeleton is displayed, ahead of the Day of the Dead, at Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An artist gives final touches to an idol of the Goddess Kali ahead of the ‘Kali Puja’, in Agartala.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Kevadia.

Credit: PTI Photo

Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - Second Leg - Penarol v Botafogo - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - Penarol fans display signs with a message that reads "Free the youth arrested in Brazil" during the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A pet owner holds her hamster during a Halloween pet costume competition, in Vina del Mar, Chile.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 31 October 2024, 04:02 IST
