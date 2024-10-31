News in Pics | October 31, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Roses being sold ahead of the Diwali festival, at a flower market in Delhi.
An art installation of a skeleton is displayed, ahead of the Day of the Dead, at Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico.
An artist gives final touches to an idol of the Goddess Kali ahead of the ‘Kali Puja’, in Agartala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the Statue of Unity on the occasion Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, in Kevadia.
Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - Second Leg - Penarol v Botafogo - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - Penarol fans display signs with a message that reads "Free the youth arrested in Brazil" during the match.
A pet owner holds her hamster during a Halloween pet costume competition, in Vina del Mar, Chile.
Published 31 October 2024, 04:02 IST