News in Pics | September 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah holds the party flag as he takes a 'shikara' ride during a rally ahead of second phase election of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, at Dal Lake.
Rhinoceroses at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary at the World Rhino Day 2024, in Morigaon.
People walk on the embankment of Moskva river during warm autumn sunset in Moscow, Russia
Trees are seen in a field with dry grass, on the first day of autumn on Kosanica highland in Pljevlja, Montenegro
Dancers present 'Mahishasur Mardini', in Kolkata.
People look over the city of Haifa, next to a heart shape installation that reads ''Bring them home now - Haifa has a hole in its heart'', amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.
Published 22 September 2024, 20:09 IST