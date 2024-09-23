Home
News in Pics | September 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 20:09 IST

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah holds the party flag as he takes a 'shikara' ride during a rally ahead of second phase election of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, at Dal Lake.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rhinoceroses at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary at the World Rhino Day 2024, in Morigaon.

Credit: PTI Photo

People walk on the embankment of Moskva river during warm autumn sunset in Moscow, Russia

Credit: Reuters Photo

Trees are seen in a field with dry grass, on the first day of autumn on Kosanica highland in Pljevlja, Montenegro

Credit: Reuters Photo

Dancers present 'Mahishasur Mardini', in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

People look over the city of Haifa, next to a heart shape installation that reads ''Bring them home now - Haifa has a hole in its heart'', amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 22 September 2024, 20:09 IST
