News in Pics | September 25, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 01:12 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with Grandmasters D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, woman GM R Vaishali and Sports Minister Udhayanithi Stalin at a felicitation ceremony after India won Gold medal in both open and women categories at the Chess Olympiad 2024, in Chennai

Credit: PTI Photo

A peepal tree sapling takes roots in a crack of the plinth wall, at Taj Mahal in Agra

Credit: PTI Photo

A man dries shell crabs with the Cirebon-1 power plant in the background, in Cirebon, Indoensia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person walks with a camera in hand along with two police officers through smoke from a burning wildfire, in Quito, Ecuador

Credit: Reuters Photo

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2025 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris

Credit: reuters Photo

A view of Tel Aviv, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas and cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 25 September 2024, 01:12 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

