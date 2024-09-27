News in Pics | September 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A general view shows a mudslide caused by Hurricane John, in Acapulco, Mexico.
Demonstrators hold a banner as they take part in a march to demand justice in the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in Mexico City, Mexico.
Amber Hardin, 27, spends time with her dog Ducky while taking shelter from Hurricane Helene at Leon High School near downtown Tallahassee, Florida, US.
A Palestinian woman holds a cat as she walks past the rubble of houses destroyed in Israel's military offensive, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
A visitor looks at the items displayed during the 2nd edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2024, in Greater Noida, UP.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with other delegates during the Joint Ministerial Meeting of L-69 and C-10 groupings of nations, in New York, USA.
Published 27 September 2024, 03:12 IST