News in Pics | September 27, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 03:12 IST

A general view shows a mudslide caused by Hurricane John, in Acapulco, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Demonstrators hold a banner as they take part in a march to demand justice in the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in Mexico City, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Amber Hardin, 27, spends time with her dog Ducky while taking shelter from Hurricane Helene at Leon High School near downtown Tallahassee, Florida, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian woman holds a cat as she walks past the rubble of houses destroyed in Israel's military offensive, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A visitor looks at the items displayed during the 2nd edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2024, in Greater Noida, UP.

Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with other delegates during the Joint Ministerial Meeting of L-69 and C-10 groupings of nations, in New York, USA.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 27 September 2024, 03:12 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

