india

News Live : 'Cyclone Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal may cross Andhra-Odisha coasts on Dec 5

As rescuers on Tuesday successfully pulled out all 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in Uttarakhand after 17 days, the global media hailed the rescue operation and provided live coverage of the dramatic developments. Meanwhile, on the political front, Telangana is all set to vote tomorrow. Will it be third-time lucky for KCR, or will Congress, BJP dent BRS' chances? Catch this, and all the latest updates only with DH.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 03:25 IST

Highlights
02:3929 Nov 2023

"India has zero-tolerance approach to terrorism": Ruchira Kamboj reaffirms long-standing relationship with Palestine

02:3929 Nov 2023

I request people of Telangana to vote for double-engine government to uproot corruption and dynastic politics from state: Kishan Reddy

02:3929 Nov 2023

Security deployed outside the Community Health Center in Uttarakhand's Chinyalisaur, where workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel have been admitted for primary medical treatment

03:1829 Nov 2023

Construction of Jorhat-Majuli bridge to be completed by 2026: Assam CM

03:1829 Nov 2023

Karnataka health department issues advisory following respiratory illness surge in China

03:1829 Nov 2023

Israel Prison releases 30 Palestinian prisoners on fifth day of Israel-Hamas truce

03:1829 Nov 2023

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Sachin Gidc area of Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.

03:1829 Nov 2023

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘Poor’ category in the national capital.

03:1829 Nov 2023

Medical checkup of 41 workers who were successfully rescued from Silkyara Tunnel

03:1829 Nov 2023

Faint layer of haze covers Delhi as air quality remains in 'very poor' category

03:1829 Nov 2023

PM Modi speaks to workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel over phone

03:1829 Nov 2023

The Low-Pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal now lies as well marked Low Pressure. It is to intensify as a cyclonic storm.

02:3929 Nov 2023

'Cyclone Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal may cross Andhra-Odisha coasts on Dec 5

(Published 29 November 2023, 02:44 IST)
India NewsWorld newssportsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaKCRBRSIndian politcsAssembly Election 2023Israel-Palestine ConflictbusinessTelangana Assembly Election 2023

