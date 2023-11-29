News Live : 'Cyclone Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal may cross Andhra-Odisha coasts on Dec 5

As rescuers on Tuesday successfully pulled out all 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in Uttarakhand after 17 days, the global media hailed the rescue operation and provided live coverage of the dramatic developments. Meanwhile, on the political front, Telangana is all set to vote tomorrow. Will it be third-time lucky for KCR, or will Congress, BJP dent BRS' chances? Catch this, and all the latest updates only with DH.