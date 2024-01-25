News Now: 4 Indians drown to death in Australia's Phillip Island
Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 03:16 IST
Highlights
02:1625 Jan 2024
4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria
02:1625 Jan 2024
Devotees continue to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid heavy security arrangements
02:1625 Jan 2024
Members of the Sikh community in the US honour the outgoing Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu
AAP high command to take final decision on alliance with Congress in Punjab: Sandeep Pathak
Called again on Feb 1: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar after spending 11 hours at ED office
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Jaipur today, to tour city with PM Modi
4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria
Devotees continue to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid heavy security arrangements
Members of the Sikh community in the US honour the outgoing Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu
(Published 25 January 2024, 02:24 IST)