Home

LIVE
News Now: 4 Indians drown to death in Australia's Phillip Island

Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 03:16 IST

Highlights
02:1625 Jan 2024

4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria

02:1625 Jan 2024

Devotees continue to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid heavy security arrangements

02:1625 Jan 2024

Members of the Sikh community in the US honour the outgoing Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu

03:1625 Jan 2024

AAP high command to take final decision on alliance with Congress in Punjab: Sandeep Pathak

03:1525 Jan 2024

Called again on Feb 1: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar after spending 11 hours at ED office

02:5825 Jan 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Jaipur today, to tour city with PM Modi

02:1625 Jan 2024

02:1625 Jan 2024

02:1625 Jan 2024

(Published 25 January 2024, 02:24 IST)
