News Live: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu produced in a court in Vijayawada

In news today- Aditya L1, India's first space-based mission to study Sun, successfully undergoes its third earth-bound manoeuvre, confirmed by ISRO. An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Xizang at 05:40 am today. Delhi Radar shows persistence of clouds over Delhi and NCR region leading to possibility of continuation of light to moderate spell of rainfall for another 2-3 hours at a few places over Delhi and NCR. The Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan stages a protest after his convoy of vehicles was blocked by the Andhra Pradesh police in the NTR district. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in a corruption case, will produced in a court in Vijayawada. Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!