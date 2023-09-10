News Live: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu produced in a court in Vijayawada
In news today- Aditya L1, India's first space-based mission to study Sun, successfully undergoes its third earth-bound manoeuvre, confirmed by ISRO. An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Xizang at 05:40 am today. Delhi Radar shows persistence of clouds over Delhi and NCR region leading to possibility of continuation of light to moderate spell of rainfall for another 2-3 hours at a few places over Delhi and NCR. The Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan stages a protest after his convoy of vehicles was blocked by the Andhra Pradesh police in the NTR district. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in a corruption case, will produced in a court in Vijayawada. Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Xizang at 05:40 am today: National Center for Seismology
01:2310 Sep 2023
Delhi Radar shows persistence of clouds over Delhi and NCR region leading to possibility of continuation of light to moderate spell of rainfall for another 2-3 hours at a few places over Delhi and NCR: India Meteorological Department
01:2310 Sep 2023
N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to ACB court in Vijaywada
03:1110 Sep 2023
Aditya L1, India's first space-based mission to study Sun, successfully undergoes third earth-bound manoeuvre
"Aditya-L1 Mission: The third Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 296 km x 71767 km. The next manoeuvre (EBN#4) is scheduled for September 15, around 02:00 hrs. IST," tweets ISRO
03:1110 Sep 2023
Andhra Pradesh | Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan staged a protest after his convoy of vehicles was blocked by the Andhra Pradesh police in the NTR district. Pawan Kalyan laid on the road in protest against the police
03:1110 Sep 2023
US President Joe Biden "deeply saddened" over loss of lives in Morocco earthquake
Death toll surpasses 2000 in powerful Morocco earthquake, nation declares 3 days of mourning
03:1110 Sep 2023
"Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi," tweets Delhi Traffic Police
01:2310 Sep 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Xizang at 05:40 am today: National Center for Seismology
01:2310 Sep 2023
Delhi Radar shows persistence of clouds over Delhi and NCR region leading to possibility of continuation of light to moderate spell of rainfall for another 2-3 hours at a few places over Delhi and NCR: India Meteorological Department
01:2310 Sep 2023
N Chandrababu Naidu being taken to ACB court in Vijaywada
#WATCH | TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu produced at ACB court in Vijayawada.
CM N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID in connection with the Skill Development cooperation scam, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QDn8wuVebJ