Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Vijayan & CPI(M) Secretary issuing threats to Kerala Guv, says Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 04:52 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:2412 Dec 2023

01:2412 Dec 2023

04:4612 Dec 2023

"The Kerala CM and the Communist Party Secretary has been issuing threats to the Kerala Governor during the last few weeks as the Governor is taking a firm stand against the corruption and nepotism of the state government..." says Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan

04:1812 Dec 2023

Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha agitation has been admitted to the hospital in Beed district.

04:1312 Dec 2023

Fans celebrate Actor Rajinikanth's birthday

01:2412 Dec 2023

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issues directions to M/s. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) on Ennore Creek oil spillage

01:2412 Dec 2023

01:2412 Dec 2023

Unidentified four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base.

01:2412 Dec 2023

(Published 12 December 2023, 04:18 IST)
