News Live: Vijayan & CPI(M) Secretary issuing threats to Kerala Guv, says Union Minister V Muraleedharan
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 04:52 IST
Highlights
01:2412 Dec 2023
At least 14 people died in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after torrential rains battered the city of Bukavu overnight, causing landslides and houses to collapse, reports Reuters quoting a local official
01:2412 Dec 2023
Through the 'Khelo India' campaign, thousands of athletes gained training, says Anurag Thakur
"The Kerala CM and the Communist Party Secretary has been issuing threats to the Kerala Governor during the last few weeks as the Governor is taking a firm stand against the corruption and nepotism of the state government..." says Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan
Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha agitation has been admitted to the hospital in Beed district.
Fans celebrate Actor Rajinikanth's birthday
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issues directions to M/s. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) on Ennore Creek oil spillage
Unidentified four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base.
(Published 12 December 2023, 04:18 IST)