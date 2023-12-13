News Live: Biden meets Zelenskyy at White House, calls on Congress to pass funding to Ukraine

Lucknow: On 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, UP Minister Jaiveer Singh says, "There are combined efforts from everyone that the event on January 22 is completed properly... Soon a meeting will take place where responsibilities would be assigned to various people to make sure that there is no inconvenience to the lakhs of people that would visit... From Lucknow to Ayodhya, complete steps would be taken for people's facilities..."