News Live: Biden meets Zelenskyy at White House, calls on Congress to pass funding to Ukraine

Punjab and Haryana High Court asks government to file status report on BSF recommendation on drug traffickers
02:3913 Dec 2023
A six-man suicide squad drove an explosive-laden truck into a military camp in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 23 soldiers, in the latest attack on security forces, reports Reuters
02:3913 Dec 2023
India at UNGA votes in favour of resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza
02:3913 Dec 2023
02:3913 Dec 2023
"With current service, we are extending to Indian public, visas can be issued in very short time": German envoy
02:3913 Dec 2023
02:3913 Dec 2023
India-Argentina ties have increased in last few years, developed in all sectors: Argentina envoy
02:3913 Dec 2023
Biden meets Zelenskyy at White House, calls on Congress to pass funding to Ukraine
02:3913 Dec 2023
Lucknow: On Rajasthan Designate CM Bhajanlal Sharma, UP Minister Jaiveer Singh says, "My greetings to the Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma. We hope that he gives his best performance for the development and progress of Rajasthan...."
02:3913 Dec 2023
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on CEC and other Election Commissioners (appointment, conditions of service and term of office) bill, 2023 passed in Rajya Sabha
#WATCH | Delhi: On CEC and other Election Commissioners (appointment, conditions of service and term of office) bill, 2023 passed in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "The government has mowed down the democracy with this 'billdozer'. If there is no independent, unbiased… pic.twitter.com/PanRmhtEpQ
Lucknow: On 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, UP Minister Jaiveer Singh says, "There are combined efforts from everyone that the event on January 22 is completed properly... Soon a meeting will take place where responsibilities would be assigned to various people to make sure that there is no inconvenience to the lakhs of people that would visit... From Lucknow to Ayodhya, complete steps would be taken for people's facilities..."
02:3913 Dec 2023
Leopard entered a hospital in Nandurbar Taluka of Shahada on Tuesday.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A Leopard entered a hospital in Nandurbar Taluka of Shahada on Tuesday. The leopard was later rescued by the Forest Department. (12.12) pic.twitter.com/ArOTltCFXg