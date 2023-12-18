News Live: Dawood Ibrahim reportedly poisoned, shifted to Pak hospital
Temperatures plummet in Delhi while incessant rainfall affects parts of Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that Dawood Ibrahim has been poisoned and shifted to a hospital in Pakistan's Karachi. Track the latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH.
Heavy security deployed at the explosion site at Solar Industries in Nagpur
Yesterday, angry locals and relatives of workers blocked a highway near Solar Industries in Nagpur, where a blast claimed nine lives, and demanded they be allowed to allowed to enter the premises to see the bodies.
Indian Coast Guard rendered repatriation assistance to 10 Fishermen of Indian Fishing Boat which was apprehended by the British Indian Ocean Territories(BIOT) Administration near the Great Chagos Bank on 06 December 23.
Dawood Ibrahim reportedly poisoned and shifted to hospital in Pakistan's Karachi
According to several reports Dawood is being kept under tight security inside the hospital.
(We could not independently verify the above information.)
03:3518 Dec 2023
One person died while four persons were critically injured after an SUV hit a divider and rammed into a motorcycle on other side of the road in Gurugram last night.
VIDEO | One person died while four persons were critically injured after an SUV hit a divider and overturned as it rammed into a motorcycle on other side of the road in Gurugram last night. pic.twitter.com/eqnWWTpyAF
Union Minister Giriraj Singh further comments on the ban of Halal meat and why Hindus should eat Jhatka meat
#WATCH | Begusarai, Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "...I respect the Muslims who are committed to their religion. Hindus too need to understand this. 'Sanatana Dharma' has 'bali pratha' (animal sacrifice) and in 'bali pratha' there is jhatka...I'll get a jhatka meat… pic.twitter.com/GMYakjWuke