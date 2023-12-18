JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Dawood Ibrahim reportedly poisoned, shifted to Pak hospital

Temperatures plummet in Delhi while incessant rainfall affects parts of Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that Dawood Ibrahim has been poisoned and shifted to a hospital in Pakistan's Karachi. Track the latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 05:10 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:5618 Dec 2023

Union Minister Giriraj Singh further comments on the ban of Halal meat and why Hindus should eat Jhatka meat

02:3718 Dec 2023

Temperatures plummet in Delhi

02:3718 Dec 2023

Waterlogging at a Govt hospital in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu

05:1018 Dec 2023

First session of 16th MP assembly to commence today

05:0818 Dec 2023

Coutrallam waterfall overflows due to incessant heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district

04:4418 Dec 2023

Heavy security deployed at the explosion site at Solar Industries in Nagpur

Yesterday, angry locals and relatives of workers blocked a highway near Solar Industries in Nagpur, where a blast claimed nine lives, and demanded they be allowed to allowed to enter the premises to see the bodies.

Read more

04:2618 Dec 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge launches Congress' crowdfunding initiative 'Donate for Desh' by donating Rs 1.38 lakh to the party

04:2318 Dec 2023

Indian Coast Guard rendered repatriation assistance to 10 Fishermen of Indian Fishing Boat which was apprehended by the British Indian Ocean Territories(BIOT) Administration near the Great Chagos Bank on 06 December 23.

The fishermen arrested in British overseas territorial waters were handed over to Indian Coast Guard on Sunday, December 16.


Read more

03:5918 Dec 2023

Dawood Ibrahim reportedly poisoned and shifted to hospital in Pakistan's Karachi

According to several reports Dawood is being kept under tight security inside the hospital.

(We could not independently verify the above information.)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@DrNovinoTailor</p></div>

Credit: X/@DrNovinoTailor

03:3518 Dec 2023

One person died while four persons were critically injured after an SUV hit a divider and rammed into a motorcycle on other side of the road in Gurugram last night.

02:5618 Dec 2023

US Prez  Joe Biden's motorcade collides with a car 

A car collided with a vehicle near President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware on Sunday, a Reuters eye witness said.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said.

Read more

Hindus should give up halal meat, eat only jhatka: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Read more

02:5618 Dec 2023

Streets in TN inundated

(Published 18 December 2023, 02:57 IST)
