Home

LIVE
News Live: Temperatures plummet in Delhi as winter sets in, waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu

Track latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 03:35 IST

Highlights
02:5618 Dec 2023

02:3718 Dec 2023

02:3718 Dec 2023

03:3518 Dec 2023

One person died while four persons were critically injured after an SUV hit a divider and rammed into a motorcycle on other side of the road in Gurugram last night.

US Prez  Joe Biden's motorcade collides with a car 

A car collided with a vehicle near President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware on Sunday, a Reuters eye witness said.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said.

Read more

Hindus should give up halal meat, eat only jhatka: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Read more

Streets in TN inundated

02:3718 Dec 2023

02:3718 Dec 2023

(Published 18 December 2023, 02:57 IST)
