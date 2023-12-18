News Live: Temperatures plummet in Delhi as winter sets in, waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu
Union Minister Giriraj Singh further comments on the ban of Halal meat and why Hindus should eat Jhatka meat
Temperatures plummet in Delhi
Waterlogging at a Govt hospital in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu
One person died while four persons were critically injured after an SUV hit a divider and rammed into a motorcycle on other side of the road in Gurugram last night.
US Prez Joe Biden's motorcade collides with a car
A car collided with a vehicle near President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware on Sunday, a Reuters eye witness said.
Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said.
Hindus should give up halal meat, eat only jhatka: Union Minister Giriraj Singh
