News Live: BSF, Punjab Police intercept drone, contraband along IB
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 02:33 IST
Highlights
02:3319 Dec 2023
02:2619 Dec 2023
02:2619 Dec 2023
Assault on Belagavi woman: Karnataka High Court condemns ‘collective cowardice’
The High Court of Karnataka on Monday condemned the "collective cowardice" of villagers who remained "mute spectators" when a woman was paraded naked and assaulted in Belagavi on December 11 after her son eloped with a girl.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit suggested that the state come up with steps to fix collective responsibility to prevent such incidents.
BSF, Punjab Police intercept drone, contraband near village in Amritsar
Fog covers Delhi as the temperature dips further
