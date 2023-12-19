JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: BSF, Punjab Police intercept drone, contraband along IB

Track latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 02:33 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3319 Dec 2023

Assault on Belagavi woman: Karnataka High Court condemns ‘collective cowardice’

02:2619 Dec 2023

BSF, Punjab Police intercept drone, contraband near village in Amritsar

02:2619 Dec 2023

Fog covers Delhi as the temperature dips further

02:3319 Dec 2023

Assault on Belagavi woman: Karnataka High Court condemns ‘collective cowardice’

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday condemned the "collective cowardice" of villagers who remained "mute spectators" when a woman was paraded naked and assaulted in Belagavi on December 11 after her son eloped with a girl. 
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit suggested that the state come up with steps to fix collective responsibility to prevent such incidents.

Read more

02:2619 Dec 2023

BSF, Punjab Police intercept drone, contraband near village in Amritsar

02:2619 Dec 2023

Fog covers Delhi as the temperature dips further

(Published 19 December 2023, 02:33 IST)
India NewsUnited StatesChinaIsraelKarnatakaPalestineEarthquakeHamasBreaking news

Follow us on