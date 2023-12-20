News Live: Heavy rains in TN's Tirunelveli create flood-like situation, Delhi sees further temperature drop
Rising Covid cases create worry amongst states as fresh guidelines make way. Tamil Nadu reels with heavy rainfall, just days after cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc, with flood-like situation in many areas. Track latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 02:56 IST
Highlights
02:5620 Dec 2023
Indian Army's rescue team reaches Srivaikuntam amid heavy rains
02:3920 Dec 2023
Cold wave grips Delhi, temperature drops further
02:3920 Dec 2023
Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli create flood-like situations
100 ft Christmas tree installed in Bengaluru
(Published 20 December 2023, 02:53 IST)