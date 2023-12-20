JOIN US
india

LIVE
News Live: Heavy rains in TN's Tirunelveli create flood-like situation, Delhi sees further temperature drop

Rising Covid cases create worry amongst states as fresh guidelines make way. Tamil Nadu reels with heavy rainfall, just days after cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc, with flood-like situation in many areas. Track latest updates from India and around the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 02:56 IST

Highlights
02:5620 Dec 2023

Indian Army's rescue team reaches Srivaikuntam amid heavy rains

02:3920 Dec 2023

Cold wave grips Delhi, temperature drops further

02:3920 Dec 2023

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli create flood-like situations 

02:5620 Dec 2023

02:4920 Dec 2023

02:3920 Dec 2023

02:3920 Dec 2023

(Published 20 December 2023, 02:53 IST)
