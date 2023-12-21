JOIN US
News Live: 'We've deepened our partnership with India,' says US State Secretary Antony Blinken

Last Updated 21 December 2023, 02:44 IST

02:2321 Dec 2023

Uttarakhand HC has rejected the bail plea of ​​Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case

02:2321 Dec 2023

US State Secretary Antony Blinken says, 'We've deepened our partnership with India'

02:2321 Dec 2023

As the Union Health Ministry issues a fresh alert for the Covid-19 variant (JN.1), Jammu hospitals prepare to fight against the new variant

(Published 21 December 2023, 02:44 IST)
