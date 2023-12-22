JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Fog covers Delhi as the temperature dips further

Track the latest news and updates with DH.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 03:05 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:1722 Dec 2023

Fog covers the national capital as the temperature dips further

02:1722 Dec 2023

A thick layer of fog covers parts of UP's Meerut as winter sets in

02:1722 Dec 2023

Indian Navy helicopter flew seven sorties and air-dropped 3.2 tons of relief material in the inaccessible flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu

03:0522 Dec 2023

Security forces conduct search operation in Rajouri sector after the terrorist attack on Army vehicles yesterday

03:0422 Dec 2023

Odisha initiates free tea service to truck drivers ahead of road safety week 

Free tea is being provided to truck drivers at the dhabas located near highways ahead of the Road Safety Week starting on January 1, 2024, as the Odisha government directs all the regional transport officers to provide free tea to the truck drivers from 3 am to 6 am from December 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024, to reduce accidents due to drowsiness or fatigue amongst the drivers. A fund of Rs 5000 will be placed with each RTO for the same: Odisha State Transport Authority

02:4422 Dec 2023

Odisha BJP demands arrest of YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian over Jagannath temple video

Jatin Mohanty, Odisha BJP General Secretary said, "It has come to light that BJD leader VK Pandian along with YouTuber Kamiya Jani made a video on tasting of 'Mahaprasad' at Puri Jagannath temple. Earlier, Kamiya Jani posted a video eating beef. Beef-eaters are strictly not allowed inside Jagannath temple. We have urged that a case should be registered against them under 295 IPC for hurting the religious sentiments of a community. If they are not arrested, then we will approach the court."

02:1722 Dec 2023

Fog covers the national capital as the temperature dips further

02:1722 Dec 2023

A thick layer of fog covers parts of UP's Meerut as winter sets in

02:1722 Dec 2023

Indian Navy helicopter flew seven sorties and air-dropped 3.2 tons of relief material in the inaccessible flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu

(Published 22 December 2023, 02:24 IST)
India NewsWorld newsEntertainment NewsBusiness NewsSports NewsIsraelIndian PoliticsUS newsWFIWrestling

Follow us on