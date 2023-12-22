News Live: Fog covers Delhi as the temperature dips further

Free tea is being provided to truck drivers at the dhabas located near highways ahead of the Road Safety Week starting on January 1, 2024, as the Odisha government directs all the regional transport officers to provide free tea to the truck drivers from 3 am to 6 am from December 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024, to reduce accidents due to drowsiness or fatigue amongst the drivers. A fund of Rs 5000 will be placed with each RTO for the same: Odisha State Transport Authority