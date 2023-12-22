News Live: Fog covers Delhi as the temperature dips further
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 03:05 IST
Highlights
02:1722 Dec 2023
Fog covers the national capital as the temperature dips further
02:1722 Dec 2023
A thick layer of fog covers parts of UP's Meerut as winter sets in
02:1722 Dec 2023
Indian Navy helicopter flew seven sorties and air-dropped 3.2 tons of relief material in the inaccessible flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu
Security forces conduct search operation in Rajouri sector after the terrorist attack on Army vehicles yesterday
Odisha initiates free tea service to truck drivers ahead of road safety week
Free tea is being provided to truck drivers at the dhabas located near highways ahead of the Road Safety Week starting on January 1, 2024, as the Odisha government directs all the regional transport officers to provide free tea to the truck drivers from 3 am to 6 am from December 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024, to reduce accidents due to drowsiness or fatigue amongst the drivers. A fund of Rs 5000 will be placed with each RTO for the same: Odisha State Transport Authority
Odisha BJP demands arrest of YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian over Jagannath temple video
Jatin Mohanty, Odisha BJP General Secretary said, "It has come to light that BJD leader VK Pandian along with YouTuber Kamiya Jani made a video on tasting of 'Mahaprasad' at Puri Jagannath temple. Earlier, Kamiya Jani posted a video eating beef. Beef-eaters are strictly not allowed inside Jagannath temple. We have urged that a case should be registered against them under 295 IPC for hurting the religious sentiments of a community. If they are not arrested, then we will approach the court."
Indian Navy helicopter flew seven sorties and air-dropped 3.2 tons of relief material in the inaccessible flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu
