Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti on its exterior walls in California

Last Updated 23 December 2023, 03:08 IST

Highlights
02:1123 Dec 2023

Beautification work under way in Ayodhya, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple on 22 January

02:1123 Dec 2023

Mercury dips in Delhi

02:1123 Dec 2023

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California

03:0823 Dec 2023

Anurag Singh Thakur visits SAI Regional Centre in Bengaluru and interacts with athletes

03:0723 Dec 2023

Crime Branch of Delhi Police seizes three sophisticated pistols and nabs one illegal arms trafficker Vikram alias Mota from South Delhi's Hauz Khas area

02:3523 Dec 2023

Residents of Thoothukudi district face difficulties as water logging persists following heavy rainfall

02:1123 Dec 2023

(Published 23 December 2023, 02:30 IST)
