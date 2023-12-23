News Live: Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti on its exterior walls in California
Last Updated 23 December 2023, 03:08 IST
Highlights
02:1123 Dec 2023
Beautification work under way in Ayodhya, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple on 22 January
02:1123 Dec 2023
Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California
Anurag Singh Thakur visits SAI Regional Centre in Bengaluru and interacts with athletes
Crime Branch of Delhi Police seizes three sophisticated pistols and nabs one illegal arms trafficker Vikram alias Mota from South Delhi's Hauz Khas area
Residents of Thoothukudi district face difficulties as water logging persists following heavy rainfall
(Published 23 December 2023, 02:30 IST)