News Live: Fire breaks out in fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 03:32 IST
02:3124 Dec 2023
Cold wave grips the national capital
02:0624 Dec 2023
Fire broke out at a commercial complex in Madurai's Tallakulam
02:0624 Dec 2023
Massive fire broke out in a fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban
Flight operations at Kolkata airport affected due to fog
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in deep clean drive in Mumbai
One person died and eight others were injured after a bus hit several vehicles in Surat last night
"Around nine people were injured (after a bus hit several vehicles) but one of them died. The treatment of the eight injured is underway...A police investigation is underway. Surat Municipal Corporation will take all necessary action once the investigation reveals everything," said Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation, Shalini Agarwal.
US warship downs four attack drones in Red Sea
"The L1 point insertion of Aditya L1 will be done on 6th January 2024 but the time has not been decided yet,"says ISRO chief Somnath
Streets in Aizawl decorated and lit up ahead of Christmas
(Published 24 December 2023, 02:31 IST)