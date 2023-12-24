JOIN US
LIVE

LIVE
News Live: Fire breaks out in fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban

Track the latest news with DH!
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 03:32 IST

02:3124 Dec 2023

02:0624 Dec 2023

02:0624 Dec 2023

03:3224 Dec 2023

Flight operations at Kolkata airport affected due to fog

03:3224 Dec 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in deep clean drive in Mumbai 

03:2524 Dec 2023

One person died and eight others were injured after a bus hit several vehicles in Surat last night

"Around nine people were injured (after a bus hit several vehicles) but one of them died. The treatment of the eight injured is underway...A police investigation is underway. Surat Municipal Corporation will take all necessary action once the investigation reveals everything," said Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation, Shalini Agarwal.

03:2324 Dec 2023

US warship downs four attack drones in Red Sea

02:3524 Dec 2023

"The L1 point insertion of Aditya L1 will be done on 6th January 2024 but the time has not been decided yet,"says ISRO chief Somnath

02:3124 Dec 2023

02:0624 Dec 2023

02:0624 Dec 2023

02:0624 Dec 2023

(Published 24 December 2023, 02:31 IST)
