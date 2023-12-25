JOIN US
india

LIVE
News Live: Christmas merriment under way across India

Last Updated 25 December 2023, 03:56 IST

Highlights
02:1025 Dec 2023

On the occasion of Christmas, midnight mass prayers were held at the Catholic Church in Ujjain

02:1025 Dec 2023

Merry Christmas to all of you. It is a wonderful feeling that everyone is celebrating Christmas..., says Sulochana Das, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

02:1025 Dec 2023

On the occasion of Christmas, midnight mass prayers were held at Ulaga Matha Catholic Church in Tiruvannamalai

03:5625 Dec 2023

President Droupadi Murmu extends wishes on the occasion of Christmas

03:5625 Dec 2023
03:2825 Dec 2023

PM Modi wishes everyone a merry Christmas 

02:5325 Dec 2023

People offer prayers at Mount St Mary Church in Bandra, Mumbai on the occasion of Christmas

(Published 25 December 2023, 02:53 IST)
