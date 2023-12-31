JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: Rajnath Singh to visit Assam, interact with Tezpur University students

Good morning, readers! Track all the latest news and live updates only with DH.
Last Updated 31 December 2023, 02:29 IST

Highlights
02:2931 Dec 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is to visit Tezpur, Assam today and interact with the students of Tezpur University during their Convocation: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

24:3331 Dec 2023

Fire breaks out at glove factory in Maharashtra, six workers charred to death

24:3331 Dec 2023

Passengers face difficulty at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station as several trains run late due to coldwave

02:2931 Dec 2023

24:3331 Dec 2023

24:3331 Dec 2023

Baramulla Police under the chairmanship of SSP Baramulla destroys a huge quantity of seized contraband substances worth crores in the presence of the Magistrate in Pulwama

24:3331 Dec 2023

(Published 31 December 2023, 02:29 IST)
