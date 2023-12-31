News Now: Rajnath Singh to visit Assam, interact with Tezpur University students

#WATCH | Pulwama, J&K: Baramulla Police under the chairmanship of SSP Baramulla destroys a huge quantity of seized contraband substances worth crores in the presence of the Magistrate in Pulwama. The seized substances include 6.303 Kgs of Heroin, 63.413 Kgs of Poppy Straw, 207… pic.twitter.com/seSoS7wury