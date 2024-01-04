News Now | ED likely to issue fourth summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal
Good morning, readers! Electric car service has been introduced for pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Security has been beefed up outside CM Kejriwal's residence as he is likely to get arrested after ED raids, as claimed by AAP and a 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu & Kashmir today. More details awaited on this. Catch all the latest news and updates from India and around the world only with DH.
03:3304 Jan 2024
02:4804 Jan 2024
01:5004 Jan 2024
ED examines Delhi CM and AAP leader Kejriwal's reply refusing appearance in Delhi excise case
The agency might issue a fourth summons to Kejriwal.
Fire breaks out at teaching block of AIIMs, Delhi
The blaze had been brought under control and no casualty was reported.
Electric cars service introduced for pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya
A local supervisor of the electric car taxi service in Ayodhya, Dilip Pandey said, "Currently, there are 12 cars in the fleet which will be available for booking via a mobile application. More cars will be brought in by January 22. The fare starts at Rs 250 for 10 km and goes up to Rs 3000 for 12 hours."
Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Hadigam area of Kulgam district, J&K
Security beefed up outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, amid AAP's claims of imminent arrest
AAP Minister Atishi, in a post on social media X on Wednesday night, claimed that they had information about the possible arrest of Kejriwal after a raid by Enforcement Directorate at the CM's residence today.
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
Divya Pahuja murder case: Three arrested accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh, Hemraj and Omprakash
Very dense fog over Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, dense fog over Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and moderate fog over Jammu Division (at 0530 hours IST): IMD
