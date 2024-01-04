JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now | ED likely to issue fourth summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Good morning, readers! Electric car service has been introduced for pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Security has been beefed up outside CM Kejriwal's residence as he is likely to get arrested after ED raids, as claimed by AAP and a 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu & Kashmir today. More details awaited on this. Catch all the latest news and updates from India and around the world only with DH.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 04:13 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:3304 Jan 2024

Electric cars service introduced for pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

02:4804 Jan 2024

Security beefed up outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, amid AAP's claims of imminent arrest

01:5004 Jan 2024

Divya Pahuja murder case: Three arrested accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh, Hemraj and Omprakash

04:1304 Jan 2024

ED examines Delhi CM and AAP leader Kejriwal's reply refusing appearance in Delhi excise case

The agency might issue a fourth summons to Kejriwal.

03:5904 Jan 2024

Fire breaks out at teaching block of AIIMs, Delhi

The blaze had been brought under control and no casualty was reported.

03:3304 Jan 2024

Electric cars service introduced for pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

A local supervisor of the electric car taxi service in Ayodhya, Dilip Pandey said, "Currently, there are 12 cars in the fleet which will be available for booking via a mobile application. More cars will be brought in by January 22. The fare starts at Rs 250 for 10 km and goes up to Rs 3000 for 12 hours."

02:5704 Jan 2024

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Hadigam area of Kulgam district, J&K

02:4804 Jan 2024

Security beefed up outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, amid AAP's claims of imminent arrest

AAP Minister Atishi, in a post on social media X on Wednesday night, claimed that they had information about the possible arrest of Kejriwal after a raid by Enforcement Directorate at the CM's residence today.

01:5004 Jan 2024

3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

01:5004 Jan 2024

Divya Pahuja murder case: Three arrested accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh, Hemraj and Omprakash

01:5004 Jan 2024

Very dense fog over Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, dense fog over Madhya Pradesh,  Tripura and moderate fog over Jammu Division (at 0530 hours IST): IMD

(Published 04 January 2024, 02:20 IST)
India NewsWorld newsEntertainment NewsBusiness NewsSports NewsJammu and KashmirEarthquakeArvind Kejriwalgurugram

Follow us on