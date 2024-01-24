News Now Live: Trump wins New Hampshire primary election
Hello readers! Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary election while Haley vowed to fight on. Amid the rush of devotees, around a 1000 security personnel have been deployed in Ram temple. Fog engulfed Delhi amid cold wave. A plane crashed in Canada's Northwest territories. Track the latest updates from India and around the World with DH!
02:1124 Jan 2024
Trump wins New Hampshire primary election, Haley vows to fight on
02:1124 Jan 2024
Plane crashes in Canada's Northwest Territories, some killed, reports Reuters
02:1124 Jan 2024
A thin layer of fog engulfs the National Capital amid the cold wave
Around 1000 security personnel deployed in Ram temple, says RAF Dy Commandant
