News Live: Asiad medallists receive warm welcome in Delhi
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 02:39 IST
Highlights
01:2209 Oct 2023
Reports of 'explosion-like incident' in a Jalandhar house, six injured
01:2209 Oct 2023
Asiad medallists greeted upon their return to India
01:2209 Oct 2023
Indian archers receive warm welcome in Delhi after Asian Games medal haul
EC to announce poll schedule for MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday noon
Election Commission of India to hold a press conference in Delhi today. The election schedule of the general election to legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana to be announced.
(Published 09 October 2023, 02:24 IST)