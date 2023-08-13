News Live: Security tightened around Delhi ahead of Independence day
Track all news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 03:18 IST
Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon speaks on Heron Mark 2 drone
Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon, who is a pilot of the Heron Mark 2 drone, said the new version of the Heron drone has multiple advantages over the previous versions, which started getting inducted into the IAF in the early 2000s. "The payloads and the onboard avionics of the Heron Mark 2 can operate at sub-zero temperatures and in any weather condition. This is helping the Indian Air Force achieve footprints over any type of terrain," he said.
Ahead of Independence Day, full dress rehearsal of different armed forces underway at Red Fort in Delhi
Srinagar | School students participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally organised by J&K Police under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign
J&K: Indian Army conducts Patrolling along the LoC
6 people die after boat carrying migrants capsizes in English Channel
Two Ukrainian missiles shot down over Crimea bridge, reports AFP, quoting pro-Russia official
The death toll from a horrific wildfire in Hawaii climbed to 80 as residents confronted the devastation and criticisms grew over the emergency response: AFP
Indian Air Force’s Heron Mark2 drones operating from a forward air base in the northern sector
Security tightened around Delhi ahead of Independence day
(Published 13 August 2023, 03:18 IST)