Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Security tightened around Delhi ahead of Independence day

Track all news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 03:18 IST

Follow Us

Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon speaks on Heron Mark 2 drone

Squadron Leader Arpit Tandon, who is a pilot of the Heron Mark 2 drone, said the new version of the Heron drone has multiple advantages over the previous versions, which started getting inducted into the IAF in the early 2000s. "The payloads and the onboard avionics of the Heron Mark 2 can operate at sub-zero temperatures and in any weather condition. This is helping the Indian Air Force achieve footprints over any type of terrain," he said.

03:1713 Aug 2023

Ahead of Independence Day, full dress rehearsal of different armed forces underway at Red Fort in Delhi

Srinagar | School students participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally organised by J&K Police under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign

J&K: Indian Army conducts Patrolling along the LoC

6 people die after boat carrying migrants capsizes in English Channel

Two Ukrainian missiles shot down over Crimea bridge, reports AFP, quoting pro-Russia official

The death toll from a horrific wildfire in Hawaii climbed to 80 as residents confronted the devastation and criticisms grew over the emergency response: AFP

Indian Air Force’s Heron Mark2 drones operating from a forward air base in the northern sector

Security tightened around Delhi ahead of Independence day

(Published 13 August 2023, 03:18 IST)
India NewsWorld newsNew DelhiIndian Air Force

Follow us on

Follow