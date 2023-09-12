Home
LIVE
News Live: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslide in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked early morning due to a landslide in Ramban. 12 people were arrested in Bengaluru yesterday during a 'Bandh' called by the Private Transport Association. Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 03:32 IST

Highlights
03:3212 Sep 2023

12 people arrested in Bengaluru yesterday during 'Bandh' called by Private Transport Association

03:3212 Sep 2023

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslide in Ramban

01:2312 Sep 2023

Biden administration okays prisoner swap deal with Iran, to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds

03:3212 Sep 2023

03:3212 Sep 2023

01:2312 Sep 2023

(Published 12 September 2023, 02:39 IST)
