News Live: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslide in Ramban
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked early morning due to a landslide in Ramban. 12 people were arrested in Bengaluru yesterday during a 'Bandh' called by the Private Transport Association. Track latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Biden administration okays prisoner swap deal with Iran, to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
Karnataka | 13 cases registered in Bengaluru and 12 people arrested for violating the law and order while protesting in Bengaluru yesterday during 'Bengaluru Bandh' called by Private Transport Association
Argument over financial transaction led to violent clashes between two groups in UP's Ghaziabad yesterday
VIDEO | An argument over a financial transaction led to violent clashes between two groups in UP's Ghaziabad on Monday night. A Scorpio car belonging to one of the two groups was vandalised in the scuffle.