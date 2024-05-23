News Now: Kejriwal's parents not likely to be quizzed over Swati Maliwal case, police sources say
Thursday got off to a hectic start with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for the cancellation of Hassan sexual abuse case-accused Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport, something which reports suggest is already under consideration by the MEA. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will reportedly question Arvind Kejriwal today over the Swati Maliwal assault case. Elsewhere, Kerala is under a red alert for heavy rains, which have already killed four people since Wednesday. On the international front, Israel continued its push into Rafah, while China began 'punishment drills' around Taiwan after the Taiwanese president's recent pro-Independence speech. Follow the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH!
Bonanza for incoming govt as RBI to pay highest-ever dividend
05:2323 May 2024
Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached
05:2023 May 2024
MEA processing request to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: Report
05:1823 May 2024
SRK, under treatment for heat stroke, likely to be discharged from Ahmedabad hospital today
06:5023 May 2024
In a first, triple amputee from Goa scales Mt Everest Base Camp
Tinkesh Kaushik, a 30-year-old man from Goa, has become the world's first triple amputee to reach the Mount Everest Base Camp located 17,598 feet above sea level, a private disability rights body has claimed.Kaushik, who completed the challenging Everest Base Camp journey on May 11, said despite his physical disabilities, he managed to achieve the feat due to his mental strength. (PTI)
Congratulations to Tinkesh Kaushik for achieving a monumental feat! Tinkesh has etched his name in history as the first triple amputee to conquer Mount Everest. His determination, courage and resilience have not only inspired us all but have also set an extraordinary example of… pic.twitter.com/9mdVtPFaZv
Reputed Bengaluru hotels including The Oterra get bomb threat
teams comes after a bomb threat on Wednesday sent alarm bells ringing in Delhi's North Block, which houses the home ministry office, but was declared a hoax after nothing objectionable was found, officials said.
Reacting to it, AAP leader Atishi said, "Has the PM stooped so low that old parents are being harassed? The people of Delhi will give an answer to this through their vote."
#WATCH | Delhi Police to question Arvind Kejriwal's parents today in Swati Maliwal assault case, AAP leader & Delhi minister Atishi says, "...All limits have been crossed as his (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) old and ailing parents have been called for questioning today. Has the PM… pic.twitter.com/1O77BAq1YV