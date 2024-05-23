News Now: Kejriwal's parents not likely to be quizzed over Swati Maliwal case, police sources say

Thursday got off to a hectic start with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for the cancellation of Hassan sexual abuse case-accused Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport, something which reports suggest is already under consideration by the MEA. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will reportedly question Arvind Kejriwal today over the Swati Maliwal assault case. Elsewhere, Kerala is under a red alert for heavy rains, which have already killed four people since Wednesday. On the international front, Israel continued its push into Rafah, while China began 'punishment drills' around Taiwan after the Taiwanese president's recent pro-Independence speech. Follow the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH!