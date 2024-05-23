Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: Kejriwal's parents not likely to be quizzed over Swati Maliwal case, police sources say

Thursday got off to a hectic start with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for the cancellation of Hassan sexual abuse case-accused Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport, something which reports suggest is already under consideration by the MEA. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will reportedly question Arvind Kejriwal today over the Swati Maliwal assault case. Elsewhere, Kerala is under a red alert for heavy rains, which have already killed four people since Wednesday. On the international front, Israel continued its push into Rafah, while China began 'punishment drills' around Taiwan after the Taiwanese president's recent pro-Independence speech. Follow the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 06:51 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 06:51 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
05:5223 May 2024

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi cops to question Kejriwal's parents today

05:3223 May 2024

Bonanza for incoming govt as RBI to pay highest-ever dividend

05:2323 May 2024

Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached

05:2023 May 2024

MEA processing request to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: Report

05:1823 May 2024

SRK, under treatment for heat stroke, likely to be discharged from Ahmedabad hospital today

06:5023 May 2024

In a first, triple amputee from Goa scales Mt Everest Base Camp

Tinkesh Kaushik, a 30-year-old man from Goa, has become the world's first triple amputee to reach the Mount Everest Base Camp located 17,598 feet above sea level, a private disability rights body has claimed.Kaushik, who completed the challenging Everest Base Camp journey on May 11, said despite his physical disabilities, he managed to achieve the feat due to his mental strength. (PTI)

06:4623 May 2024

Reputed Bengaluru hotels including The Oterra get bomb threat

teams comes after a bomb threat on Wednesday sent alarm bells ringing in Delhi's North Block, which houses the home ministry office, but was declared a hoax after nothing objectionable was found, officials said.

ReadMore.

06:3723 May 2024

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police unlikely to record Kejriwal's parents statements today

Hours after it was reported that the Delhi Police would question Arvind Kejriwal's parents, ANI, citing sources, said that the cops would not record the Delhi CM's parents' statements.

Read more

06:0123 May 2024

Rain wreaks havoc in Kerala; flight services affected

Flights service at the Kozhikode international airport were also disrupted. At least five rain related deaths were reported from various parts of the state over the last couple of days.

Read more

05:5223 May 2024

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi cops to question Kejriwal's parents today

Reacting to it, AAP leader Atishi said, "Has the PM stooped so low that old parents are being harassed? The people of Delhi will give an answer to this through their vote."

Published 23 May 2024, 05:34 IST
India NewsWorld newsEntertainment NewsBusiness NewsSports NewsIndian PoliticsScience News

Follow us on :

Follow Us