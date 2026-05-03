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'Everything is paid campaign': Congress alleges propaganda on LPG hike; BJP in dock after influencer video

According to the influencer, the agency wanted content comparing LPG prices in India with those in other countries to frame domestic prices as relatively affordable and any hike as justified.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsLPGGovernmentinfluencer

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