<p>Amid the sharp increase in commercial LPG prices triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, Opposition parties have accused the government of timing the hike immediately after polling concluded in four states and one Union Territory — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry.</p><p><br>Following this,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress"> Kerala Congress</a> shared a video of an influencer who claimed she had received a PR offer asking her to create content promoting or justifying the LPG price hike.</p>.<p>In the video posted on X, the woman says: “Everything is fake, everything is a paid campaign. I received this message yesterday from an agency asking me to make a reel about LPG cylinder prices… and I felt really weird about it. I even forwarded the message to my sister saying, ‘kya hoga is desh ka.’ I didn’t want to do it and I didn’t reply to the agency."</p><p>According to the influencer, the agency wanted content comparing LPG prices in India with those in other countries to frame domestic prices as relatively affordable and any hike as justified.</p><p>She further says that she declined the offer because she was uncomfortable promoting a narrative around a policy decision that had not yet been publicly announced. She added that the agency later questioned her refusal, deepening her concerns about how such campaigns are orchestrated.</p><p>The video included a screenshot shared by the influencer that purportedly shows the campaign brief stating: It is an awareness video with deliverables asking for one Instagram reel on "LPG prices have risen but if we compare with other countries, it’s low."</p><p><em>DH</em> found that the influencer goes by the account name '@shutupamisham' on Instagram, which is now deleted. </p><p>Sharing the video, Kerala Congress alleged that the government spends heavily on influencer-based propaganda.</p>.'Cylinders don't get expensive, roti-thali does': Opposition slams Modi govt over commercial LPG price hike.<p>“Each content creator charges based on their following. For example, a creator with less than 20,000 followers on Instagram charges ₹15,000 to ₹20,000. But as the following rises, someone with a million followers charges upwards of ₹2 to ₹3 lakh. So when the Government hires hundreds of creators across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, imagine the kind of money being spent,” the party said.</p><p>The party further alleged that film stars and celebrities are also paid lakhs for promotional posts and tweets.“This is a massive propaganda industry funded by taxpayers’ money. And is it shown in the Government’s PR and advertising budget? No,” it said.</p><p>Kerala Congress also claimed that welfare scheme contracts in BJP-ruled states are allegedly used to route funds to private firms, which in turn finance influencer campaigns.</p>.'Election Bill': Rahul Gandhi targets BJP over steep commercial LPG price hike.<p>The video sparked strong reactions online. One user wrote: “Modi’s government PR machinery is ready even before picking people’s pockets! Influencers were being paid to craft the narrative even before LPG cylinders became expensive. This is betrayal of the public already suffering the blows of inflation.”</p><p>Another commented: “Achhe din = Achhe PR din only. Rest of India can keep struggling. Jaago Hindu Jaago? Pehle jaago toh BJP ke loot se!”</p><p>However, many users also came out in support of the central government, with some questioning the influencer’s credibility and asking her to reveal the name of the agency involved.</p><p>The controversy comes after the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹993 and the 5-kg mini cylinder commonly used by labourers and street vendors by ₹261 with effect from Friday, just days after the conclusion of polling.</p><p>Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG cylinder </a>now costs ₹3,071.50 in Delhi, ₹3,046.50 in Mumbai, and ₹3,174.50 in Bengaluru, according to data released by Indian Oil Corporation. Prices vary across states due to local taxes.</p>