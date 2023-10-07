NewsClick case: Eight questioned by Delhi Police for a second time

Reacting to the FIR which carries his name among the accused, Guha Thakurta said, 'I find these allegations far-fetched and ludicrous. My name is mentioned in the FIR as I also got the money but my bank account can be checked by Income Tax (department) or any agency. How being critical of the government become anti-national? I am a proud Indian.' The Delhi Police, in its FIR filed under anti-terror law UAPA against online news portal NewsClick, has alleged that a large amount of funds came from China to 'disrupt the sovereignty of India' and cause disaffection against the country.