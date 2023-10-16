NewsClick founder, HR head move SC against HC order dismissing plea against arrest in UAPA case

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty have moved the Supreme Court against the HC order dismissing plea against arrest in UAPA case, reported PTI.

The Delhi High Court had on October 9 reserved order on pleas by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest and police custody in a case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The CBI on Oct 11 started a separate investigation by registering a case of violating the country's foreign funding rules and carried out searches at its office and founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha's residence.



Purkayastha and NewClick HR head Amit Chakrabarty were arrested by the Special Cell on October 3 under the terror law, invoking protests from the Opposition and media bodies.



More to follow...