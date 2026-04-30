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NGT sets 6-month deadline for roadmap to cut air pollution in Karnataka, southern states

The National Green Tribunal has sought sector-specific implementation roadmap, timelines and clear accountability.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsAir PollutionKarnatakaNational Green Tribunal

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