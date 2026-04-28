<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhai">National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)</a> has asked contractors, concessionaires, and toll operators to implement staggered working hours and other safety measures to protect workers from the ongoing heatwave and above-normal summer temperatures.</p><p>According to the guidelines issued on Tuesday (April 28), outdoor work on highways should be minimized during peak heat hours (12noon to 4PM) through optimised shifts and rotational rosters.</p>.NHAI to develop 'bee corridors' to reduce ecological stress.<p>Heat-intensive activities like asphalt laying and welding must be carried out only in early morning or late evening hours.</p><p>Workers will get mandatory cooling breaks, with more frequent rests during extreme heat alerts. New and returning workers must be gradually acclimatised over 3–5 days. Training on recognising heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke, has also been mandated, a statement from the NHAI said. </p><p>Contractors are required to provide shaded rest areas, continuous cool drinking water, ORS, and glucose at construction sites. Use of breathable cotton-based high-visibility vests is advised, while safety gear remains compulsory. Patrol ambulances will carry ice packs, cold water, and IV fluids for emergencies. </p><p>For toll plazas, staff exposure during peak hours (11am to 3pm) should be reduced through shift management. Air-conditioned cooling rooms, temporary sheds, and ready availability of cool water and ORS are now mandatory, the statement said. </p><p>"Toll Plaza staff will also be trained in recognising and responding to heat-related health conditions for assisting staff and commuters, " the statement said. </p><p>NHAI field officials will conduct weekly inspections to ensure compliance. The measures aim to safeguard workforce health while ensuring uninterrupted highway construction and operations.</p>