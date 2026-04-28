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NHAI directs staggered working hours for highway workers amid heatwave

Workers will get mandatory cooling breaks, with more frequent rests during extreme heat alerts.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsNHAIToll plazaNational Highway Authority of India

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