NHAI empanels IITs for rigorous quality review of major highway bridges

<p>New Delhi: In a major step towards enhancing the safety, quality and longevity of India’s National Highway network, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to empanel Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other leading technical institutions for independent proof-checking of hydraulic studies and designs of major bridge structures.<br><br>The initiative, applicable to all new highway projects, aims to ensure that major bridges — engineered for a service life of 100 years or more — receive thorough independent technical scrutiny before construction begins.<br><br>Around 12 IITs, including IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur, along with several other premier institutions, have already expressed their willingness to partner with NHAI in this effort, the statement said.<br><br>Under the new framework, these institutions will conduct comprehensive reviews covering structural design calculations, engineering drawings, construction methodologies, geotechnical investigations, and hydraulic studies. This institutional mechanism is expected to bring in high-level technical expertise and objectivity to critical bridge projects across the country.<br><br>The framework will be uniformly applied to projects implemented under all modes of construction, ensuring consistent quality assurance standards irrespective of the project delivery model, the statement said</p>