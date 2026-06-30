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NHAI empanels IITs for rigorous quality review of major highway bridges

The initiative, applicable to all new highway projects, aims to ensure that major bridges receive thorough independent technical scrutiny before construction begins.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 12:22 IST
India NewsNHAIIITBridge

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