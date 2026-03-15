<p>New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday announced a revision in the FASTag annual pass fee for the financial year 2026–27 from the current Rs 3000 to Rs 3075.</p><p>The increased fee will come into effect from April 1, 2026.</p><p>The revision has been made in line with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. </p><p>The FASTag Annual Pass has been gaining popularity among private vehicle owners, with more than 56 lakh users currently availing the facility, the NHAI said in a statement.</p> .NHAI grants Rs. 27 crore contract for toll operations on Karnataka’s NH-48.<p>The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the Annual Pass facility at about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways. </p><p>The FASTag Annual Pass allows users to avoid frequent recharges by paying a one-time fee that remains valid for one year or for up to 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes earlier. The facility is designed to make highway travel more convenient and cost-effective for regular commuters. Once the payment is made, the annual pass is activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle within two hours, the statement said.</p> .<p> “The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of the one-time fee through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the National Highways Authority of India website,” it added.</p><p>The FASTag Annual Pass was launched on Independence Day, August 15, 2025, and has received good response from highway users, the statement said. </p>