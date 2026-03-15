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NHAI hikes fee of FASTag annual pass from April 1

The revision has been made in line with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsNational Highways Authority of India

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