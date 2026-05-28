<p>New Delhi: State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday announced it has shortlisted 17 National Highway stretches totalling 1,692.5 km for monetisation through the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) routes during the financial year 2026-27.</p><p>The assets are spread across nine states — Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra. </p><p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhai">NHAI</a>, these corridors are key economic and logistics routes with strong traffic potential and strategic connectivity importance.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Highways ministry budget increased to Rs 3.09 lakh crore for FY27.<p>NHAI said the monetisation exercise will be carried out through transparent and structured processes under the TOT and InvIT frameworks.</p><p>These models have proven successful in attracting long-term institutional capital for highway development while ensuring efficient operation and maintenance of the assets.</p><p>The authority, however, clarified that the list of 17 assets does not include those proposed to be monetised through the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) for the current financial year.</p><p>Among the identified stretches are: Huballi - Hospete Section NH, Bellari-Byrapura-Hiriyuru and Yadagiri-Warangal. </p><p>This fresh round of asset monetisation is part of NHAI’s ongoing strategy to unlock value from operational highways and generate funds for new infrastructure development.</p>