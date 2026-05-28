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NHAI identifies 17 national highway assets for monetisation in FY 2026-27

According to NHAI, these corridors are key economic and logistics routes with strong traffic potential and strategic connectivity importance.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsNational HighwayNHAI

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