NHAI intensifies drive against unauthorized parking, encroachments on National Highways

<p>New Delhi: To enhance road safety and ensure smooth traffic flow, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nhai-to-set-up-vehicle-repair-facilities-on-highways-4048323">National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)</a> has ramped up efforts to remove unauthorized parking and encroachments along National Highway corridors across the country.<br><br>The initiative, undertaken under the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, aims to eliminate obstructions that pose serious risks to road users. Unauthorized vehicle parking, roadside encroachments, and unregulated activities frequently disrupt <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/nhai-to-build-32-km-service-road-for-rs-22-cr-to-decongest-sira-3945953">traffic </a>movement and contribute to accidents, a statement from the NHAI said.<br><br>To tackle these issues effectively, NHAI has identified 595 critical locations of unauthorized parking, complete with longitude and latitude coordinates, spanning various states. NHAI is collaborating closely with State Governments, district administrations, and enforcement agencies to clear these encroachments and parking violations, the statement said.<br></p>.NHAI to set up vehicle repair facilities on highways.<p>The authority is also working with states to establish District Highway Safety Task Forces and appoint nodal officers. These bodies will monitor compliance, facilitate inter-agency coordination, and enable swift enforcement actions while ensuring continuous oversight of safety concerns along the highway network.This comprehensive drive complies with directions from the Supreme Court and reflects NHAI’s ongoing commitment to developing safer, more efficient, and user-friendly National Highway infrastructure.<br><br>In parallel, NHAI has instructed its field offices to conduct immediate audits of all Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) installations. The focus is on ensuring full operational status of critical components, including traffic monitoring cameras, video incident detection systems, variable speed detection systems, variable message sign boards, and emergency call boxes.</p>.NHAI proposes to clear 560 trees for five different projects.<p>Additionally, the authority is prioritizing the deployment of ambulances and recovery vehicles, strengthening highway patrolling, integrating ATMS alerts with enforcement agencies, and proactive maintenance of safety infrastructure.</p> <p>These measures are expected to enable faster incident response, stronger enforcement, and significantly improved safety for millions of travelers on National Highways.Through these coordinated actions, NHAI aims to create obstruction-free highways, reduce accident risks, and elevate the overall driving experience across the country, the statement added.</p>