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NHAI intensifies drive against unauthorized parking, encroachments on National Highways

To tackle these issues effectively, NHAI has identified 595 critical locations of unauthorized parking, complete with longitude and latitude coordinates, spanning various states.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsNHAINational Highwaysparking

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