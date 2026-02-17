Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NHAI to develop 'bee corridors' to reduce ecological stress

The corridors will be developed along national highway stretches and other vacant NHAI land parcels, depending upon agro-climatic conditions and local suitability.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 15:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsNHAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us