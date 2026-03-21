<p>New Delhi: To enhance road maintenance and improve safety, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highways-authority-of-india">National Highways Authority of India</a> (NHAI) has decided to deploy AI-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dashcam">dashcam</a> systems across approximately 40,000 km of the national highway network.<br><br>Under this initiative—known as Dashcam Analytics Services (DAS)—specialised high-resolution dashboard cameras will be installed on Route Patrol Vehicles (RPVs). These vehicles will conduct weekly surveys of highway stretches, an NHAI official said.<br><br>Advanced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models, trained for this purpose, will automatically detect over 30 types of defects and anomalies on highways.<br><br>The primary focus will be on pavement condition, including potholes, cracks, rutting, and surface deterioration, along with issues such as faded lane markings, damaged crash barriers, and non-functional streetlights.<br><br>"The system will also identify other safety concerns, including illegal median openings, unauthorised signboards, encroachments, and illegal parking."This initiative leverages AI/ML to promote high-tech, data-driven Operations & Maintenance (O&M) for national highways and expressways across the country," NHAI said in a statement.</p>.NHAI to develop 'bee corridors' to reduce ecological stress.<p>To boost <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-safety">road safety</a>, surveys will be conducted at least once a week, with night time inspections conducted at least once a month to assess the performance of road signages, pavement markings, road studs, and highway lighting.</p>.<p>The initiative will also cover critical issues such as water stagnation, missing drainage covers, vegetation growth, and the condition of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bus">bus</a> bays, the statement added.<br><br>For effective monitoring, the NHAI has divided the country into five zones. A dedicated IT platform will be developed, featuring modules for data management, AI analytics, and interactive visualisation dashboards.</p><p>"The solution enables side-by-side comparisons of road conditions over time, allowing NHAI to track maintenance progress accurately and execute repairs efficiently. AI-generated results will integrate with the central NHAI Data Lake platform for seamless monitoring and timely defect rectification," the statement concluded.</p>