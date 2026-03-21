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NHAI to roll out AI-powered dash cams to monitor road maintenance, safety

The initiative will also cover critical issues such as water stagnation, missing drainage covers, vegetation growth, and the condition of bus bays.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsNHAIAI TechDashcamNational Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

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