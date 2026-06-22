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NHAI to set up vehicle repair facilities on highways

These facilities will help highway users access immediate support during breakdowns and emergencies, thereby reducing inconvenience, delays, and potential safety risks, a statement from the NHAI said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 13:33 IST
India NewsNHAIhighwaysrepair

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