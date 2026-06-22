NHAI to set up vehicle repair facilities on highways

<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhai"> National Highways Authority of India </a>(NHAI) has instructed its field offices to direct operators of wayside amenities (WSAs) to urgently establish vehicle repair shops and puncture repair facilities along National Highways and expressways.</p><p>The move aims to provide quick mechanical assistance to stranded motorists and improve overall commuting experience. The NHAI noted that a greater number of such repair services are required on many stretches of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/highway">highways </a>and expressways. </p><p>These facilities will help highway users access immediate support during breakdowns and emergencies, thereby reducing inconvenience, delays, and potential safety risks, a statement from the NHAI said.</p>.NHAI identifies 17 national highway assets for monetisation in FY 2026-27.<p>The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) is currently developing a network of modern wayside amenities across the country on a long-term lease basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Under existing lease agreements with concessionaires and lessees, a range of additional facilities are permitted beyond the mandatory amenities.</p><p>Vehicle repair shops and puncture repair services are among the approved permissible facilities within the contractual framework. NHAI has now emphasised prioritising their early setup at these locations, the statement added. </p><p>The wayside amenities are designed as integrated service hubs catering to both commuters and commercial vehicle operators. The development of repair facilities is expected to strengthen the overall ecosystem and align with the government’s vision of building world-class national highway infrastructure and ensuring seamless mobility for users, the statement said.</p>