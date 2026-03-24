<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhrc">NHRC</a> has sent a notice to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India over allegations of families of children with hearing and speech disabilities facing difficulty in obtaining life insurance policies.</p>.<p>A copy of the proceedings has also been sent to secretary in the finance ministry's department of financial services, it says.</p>.<p>A bench of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in this case.</p>.'Sarke Chunar' song from 'KD: The Devil' removed after NHRC's notice against vulgar lyrics.<p>The complainant, president of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Ludhiana, Punjab, has alleged that families of children with hearing and speech disabilities "face difficulty in obtaining life insurance policies because insurance companies often deny coverage or impose restrictive conditions due to the child's disability", reads the proceedings dated March 16.</p>.<p>This situation allegedly creates "financial insecurity" and prevents specially-abled children from accessing equal financial protection, it says.</p>.<p>The complainant has requested the concerned regulatory authority to issue policy guidelines to insurance companies to ensure that disability alone is not treated as a ground for denial of life insurance, to encourage inclusive insurance products for specially-abled individuals, and to promote awareness among insurers regarding equal financial access for persons with disabilities, it adds.</p>.<p>The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victim, the rights panel has said.</p>.<p>The registry is directed to issue a notice to the chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, in Hyderabad, Telangana, with directions to have the allegations levelled in the complaint, inquired into, and to submit an action taken report within 15 days for perusal of the Commission.</p>.<p>Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in headquartered in Hyderabad. </p>