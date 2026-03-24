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NHRC notice to IRDAI over specially-abled children's kin facing difficulty in getting life insurance

This situation allegedly creates "financial insecurity" and prevents specially-abled children from accessing equal financial protection.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsNHRCIRDAIspecially-abled children

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