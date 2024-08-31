NIA arrests key accused involved in radicalising youths to establish Islamic caliphate

According to the NIA statement, the arrest was made in a case registered by the agency against six people influenced by the extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir -- an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation fighting to establish an Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by its founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.