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NIA arrests Kolkata resident for spying for Pakistan intel

The accused was earlier convicted in an espionage case and had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005, it said.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:49 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:49 IST
India NewsPakistanNIAKolkataspyPakistani

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