NIA chargesheets 6 men over radicalisation of youth

NIA investigation revealed that the accused were key members of HuT, and they were tasked with organising recruitment drive meetings with religious heads/ulemas/imams.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 15:37 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 15:37 IST
India NewsNIA

