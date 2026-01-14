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NIA registers case to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs in poll-bound West Bengal

The move came following a directive by the Union Home Ministry in this regard
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 18:40 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 18:40 IST
India NewsWest BengalNIA

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