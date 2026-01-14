NIA registers case to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs in poll-bound West Bengal

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency">National Investigation Agency </a>(NIA) on Sunday registered a case to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs in poll-bound West Bengal, officials said.</p>.<p>The move came following a directive by the Union Home Ministry in this regard, they said.</p>.<p>In pursuance to the home ministry's order, the anti-terror agency on Sunday registered a case, which was originally filed at Uttar Kashi police station, Bhangar division, Kolkata on Saturday, and took up the investigation, an NIA spokesperson said in a late night statement.</p>.<p>"The case pertains to recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property," the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the Election Commission had directed the West Bengal Police to launch a special drive to arrest those involved in illegal manufacturing of crude bombs in the poll-bound state, an official said.</p>.100 crude bombs allegedly recovered from TMC worker's house in West Bengal's Bhangar.<p>It asserted that all cases related to the making of any such explosive would be probed by the National Investigation Agency, the official said.</p>.<p>The directive came after the police recovered a large number of crude bombs from the house of a person, allegedly a TMC worker, at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, days ahead of the second and final phase of the assembly polls in the state.</p>.<p>The explosives were recovered during a search at the residence of Rafikul Islam following specific inputs, the official said.</p>.<p>The poll panel also issued a warning to senior police officers across the state over any lapse in maintaining law and order before the April 29 polling.</p>.Weapons seized in central Kolkata, 1 detained ahead of West Bengal polls.<p>The first phase of the assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> was held on April 23, while the second phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p>.<p>A record 93.19 per cent turnout has been recorded in the first round of polling. Bhangar will vote in the second phase. </p>